Elroy Flood Recovery Center to open soon
ELROY, Wis. (WKBT) - Beginning Monday, September 3, Grace Lutheran Church will be the Flood Recovery Center for Elroy, Wonewoc, Union Center and Kendall area.
Volunteers are needed on Monday, September 3 at 12:30 p.m. to help move donated items from the Elroy Elementary School to Grace Lutheran Church.
Items needed for flood victims and volunteers are washcloths, bath towels and body wash. They can be dropped off at the school through Sunday, then at Grace Lutheran beginning Monday.
Grace Lutheran Church will be preparing and serving three meals per day to all displace families, volunteers, Police, EMT and Fire Department personnel.
6 to 8 a.m. Breakfast
12:30 to 2 p.m. Lunch
4 to 6 p.m. Supper
Volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve and clean up meals and to help families clean out damaged homes.
Interested volunteers can contact Pastor Jim at 920-660-1516, email: james.gerth@yahoo.com
Deacon Karen at 920-660-1518, email: karen.gerth@yahoo.com
or the Parish Office at 608-462-5398, email: grace013@centurytel.net
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse's first distillery to open tomorrow evening
- Central High School hosts its opening day ceremony to celebrate the new year
- Herberger's closes its doors today
- ALICE report suggests a third of La Crosse households struggle financially
- Ambulance service works with local agencies to reach those in need
Latest News
- UW-La Crosse and De Soto High School football teams join together to help flood victims
- Local Facebook group helps victims of flooding
- More than a third of La Crosse County families struggling financially
- La Crosse Distilling Company set to open
- Herberger's holding final sales in La Crosse
- Minnesota Sand takes mining ban to Supreme Court
- La Crosse School District teachers, staff celebrate beginning of new school year
- Flooding creating problems for area car owners
- Ex-Wisconsin inmate sues over shackles during childbirth
- 8-year-old dies after he was hit in head with baseball