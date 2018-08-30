News

Elroy Flood Recovery Center to open soon

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 10:31 AM CDT

ELROY, Wis. (WKBT) - Beginning Monday, September 3, Grace Lutheran Church will be the Flood Recovery Center for Elroy, Wonewoc, Union Center and Kendall area.

Volunteers are needed on Monday, September 3 at 12:30 p.m. to help move donated items from the Elroy Elementary School to Grace Lutheran Church.

Items needed for flood victims and volunteers are washcloths, bath towels and body wash. They can be dropped off at the school through Sunday, then at Grace Lutheran beginning Monday.

Grace Lutheran Church will be preparing and serving three meals per day to all displace families, volunteers, Police, EMT and Fire Department personnel.

6 to 8 a.m. Breakfast

12:30 to 2 p.m. Lunch

4 to 6 p.m. Supper

Volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve and clean up meals and to help families clean out damaged homes.

Interested volunteers can contact Pastor Jim at 920-660-1516, email: james.gerth@yahoo.com

Deacon Karen at 920-660-1518, email: karen.gerth@yahoo.com

or the Parish Office at 608-462-5398, email: grace013@centurytel.net

 

 

