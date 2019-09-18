Eleva family creates corn maze honoring Wounded Warrior Project

ELEVA, Wis. (WKBT) - A family in Eleva has transformed their cornfield into quite the masterpiece.

This year, the Shultz family is bringing awareness to wounded veterans and their families.

They created a corn maze out of the Wounded Warrior Project logo.

"We found out about this when my son-in-law, his brother actually rode his bicycle from the Jersey Shore all the way to California and I thought that is really awesome, just to raise money for wounded warriors and I thought 'hey, maybe we could do that with our corn maze," said owner Carlene Schultz.

Part of the proceeds from the corn maze go to the Wounded Warriors Project.

You're also able to learn about the project as you make your way through the maze.

Carlene said, "Instead of having trivia questions out there, we have facts about what the Wounded Warriors do, what the organization does, how they help servicemen and their families and so it's a very informative maze this year."

Schultz says they hire a corn maze company that uses GPS to map out the design. She says it takes about 5 hours to complete.

The Schultz's have been hosting tours in various designs at their farm dating back to 2006, the most popular, a corn maze of Brett Favre.

This year could be the last for the family as the corn cutter told him he's done after this year and Carlene says it's not easy work.

Tours begin this Saturday, Sept. 21 and run through Halloween.

The farm is located at 50996 N. Main St., Eleva, right under the water tower.

You can find out more information on their website.

