Election security measures in place in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new bi-partisan report from the senate intelligence committee says Russia targeted election systems in all 50 states in 2016, more than previously known.

And it issued blunt warnings about the 2020 election.

The report found that aging voting equipment, not having back-ups and security issues with registration databases all play a role in security concerns.

Multiple recounts have been held in Wisconsin the past few years.

Local officials say steps are in place to monitor for issues.

"I think that we're doing these recounts and the audits is enough to show people here in La Crosse County that when you cast your ballots it is being counted and that you can be confident that when you're casting your ballot it's being done properly," said Ginny Dankmeyer, La Crosse County clerk.

The next Wisconsin statewide election will be held April 7th next year for the Presidential Primary and Spring Election.



