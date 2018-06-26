Eight injured in Semi vs. van crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - An early morning crash involving a semi truck and van near Black River Falls sent eight people to area hospitals.

According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, a semi truck was found lying on it's side across both east bound lanes of I-94 at approximately 1:13 a.m. Tuesday.

The van was in the median with several people injured and the driver trapped inside. Emergency personnel extracted the driver, who was then air lifted from the scene. Seven passengers from the van were transported via ambulance to area hospitals.

One of the semi's fuel tanks was damaged and leaking on the roadway. The BRF Fire Department quickly plugged the small leak and cleaned up the small spill on the roadway.

The semi was transporting processed chicken and turkey, so authorities contacted the Wisconsin Department of Ag and Consumer Protection Food Safety Inspector.

Many agencies assisted the Black River Falls Fire Department including the Black River Emergency Medical Service, Tomah Area Ambulance, Osseo Gold Cross Ambulance, Tomah Rescue Techs, Spirit Air Helicopter, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Jackson County Highway Department.

The crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.