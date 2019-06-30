Efforts to improve two neighborhoods in Winona enter next phase
WINONA, Min. (WKBT) - The final engagement event for the East Side and East End neighborhoods in Winona was held on Saturday at the Sobieski Park Lodge.
Anyone interested could hear about ideas for the neighborhoods' futures, contribute their thoughts and sign up to help with projects.
To help bring people together, Engage Winona and the Art of the Rural hand-created a game called East Side Bingo.
"It was only East End and East Side icons and cultural places with a lot of giveaways from local businesses," said Brian Voerding, the executive director of Engage Winona. "Everything else was giving people a chance to give input on their neighborhood: What do you like about these project ideas? What do you want to change?"
Organizers say the next steps for the neighborhood include prioritizing ideas and projects, sharing updates and connecting community resources.
