EF1 tornado touched down in Winona cemetery
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - An EF1 tornado touched down in a cemetery near Winona this morning.
According to the National Weather Service of La Crosse, the brief tornado damaged trees, a building and headstones within Woodlawn Cemetery Wednesday morning. Peak winds may have reached 95 mph.
Woodlawn Cemetery told News 8 the estimated damage is $100,000-150,000 and is asking community members to avoid the area until the debris is cleaned up.
Other trees and power line damage was reported within the city, but the National Weather Service says that appears to be from high wind.
