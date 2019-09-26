EF-3 tornado damages several homes in Dunn, Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) - It was just before 8 p.m. last night when an EF 3 tornado struck the Elk Mound and Wheaton areas.

A day after the storm hit, those communities can only now focus on cleaning up, and rebuilding.

"It kind of got still for a moment and I said 'oh, I think it quit raining.'"

Elk Mound resident Randy Simpson remembers thinking what he thought was a thunderstorm had just passed.

"I ran upstairs and everything was just chaos."

But he opened his door one hundred yards away from a tornado blowing at speeds over 130 miles an hour.

"I just closed the door and went downstairs and grabbed the dog."

But when the storm finally passed, he noticed his backyard was in pieces. Despite the damage, Randy considers himself lucky.

"It just skimmed us here if we are a hundred yards to the north or northwest we would have probably come close to losing our house for sure."

Across the highway, some weren't as lucky, as the storm severely damaged 13 homes, and totaled many power lines.

"Right now our concentration is clearing the roads, clearing the driveways, assisting some people that needed some help," said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's department reports no serious injuries or deaths. The damage left by the storm made some areas of the county impossible to reach by vehicle.

"Our deputies along with the firefighters and EMS had to go on foot and to check with people to make sure no one is injured."

Crews are working on clearing roads and driveways, but they haven't done it alone.

"We were overwhelmed with volunteers," said Kowalczyk.

And that extra help is something that Randy has seen at his home as well.

"It's sad that it happened but it's nice to see when we have something like this happen, people come out and look out for one another."

Sheriff Kowalczyk was actually turning away volunteers at one point,​​​​​​ partly because they were overwhelmed with help, and partly because he didn't want too many people around the still exposed power lines.

