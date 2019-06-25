Educators learning new ways to help veterans at annual conference in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Educational leaders from around Wisconsin are in La Crosse learning how they can help Veterans.

The Wisconsin Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers is hosting the annual Veterans Conference at Western Technical College.

Tuesday, conference attendees hear from the Secretary designee of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sessions about how colleges can offer credit for prior learning and understanding changes to the G.I. Bill are also offered as part of the conference.

The education process needs to begin before a student veteran even steps into a classroom.

"Educating veterans, outreach, letting veterans know about the benefits that they're entitled to that they earned because of their service to our country," said Mary Kolar, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs secretary designee.

The conference runs through Wednesday.



