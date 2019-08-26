News

Educators get ready for school year in Onalaska

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 05:35 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:59 PM CDT

Educators get ready for school year in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - New and returning educators in the Onalaska School District are back to school.

The district held a 'Welcome Back' program at the High School Monday morning.

District leaders use the day to help get the educators ready for the school year.

Classes are back in session in Onalaska September 3rd.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars