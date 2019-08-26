Educators get ready for school year in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - New and returning educators in the Onalaska School District are back to school.
The district held a 'Welcome Back' program at the High School Monday morning.
District leaders use the day to help get the educators ready for the school year.
Classes are back in session in Onalaska September 3rd.
