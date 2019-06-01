West Salem students learn about geography and entrepreneurship in Restaurant City

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WKBT) - West Salem 5th graders in our area are learning about geography and entrepreneurship.

The Restaurant city project allows West Salem students to choose and research about one of the US states. They then create a menu and restaurant based on their research.

Along with their restaurant, students create a map, and write a persuasive paper all based on their state.

Teachers say the kids put in a lot of work and are very excited to share their restaurants with the school and their families.

"They probably are some of the best restaurants I've seen in the 4 years I've worked here," says West Salem Middle School Teacher, Katie Fink. "I think one of the most important things we need to do in education is get the families involved, get the communities involved, and this is just one of the small examples that West Salem does to get the community involved in projects"



