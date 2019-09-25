Viterbo University adds exchange program in Viterbo, Italy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Viterbo University announced a new partnership on Tuesday, providing students with more opportunities to learn and explore.

Students can now travel to Viterbo, Italy as part of a new exchange program with Tuscia University.

Students at either university can study a semester or academic year as a part of the exchange program for the same tuition cost.

A group of Viterbo faculty visited Italy in 2018 to discuss the development of an exchange program and the official agreement was signed August 2019.

Viterbo believes this partnership can provide educational opportunities for students in another culture.

Assisstant Vice President for Academic Affairs at Viterbo, Timothy Schorr, says "It allows students to pay our tuition will a full exchange, and develop global competency, gain knowledge and experience that is not accessible to them here, and have a great study abroad experience - which is one of our missions and goals here at Viterbo."

Viterbo also has an exchange program with St. Mary's University in London.

