UW-La Crosse workshops bring Egypt back to life
Local students learn about ancient Egypt
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The ancient stories and history of Egypt are coming back to life with an archeology program for local kids.
Students from all over the area were recreating mummy casing and masks, learning about pyramids, and writing messages in hieroglyphics on Monday.
Archeology workshops will be happening all week at UW-La Crosse, where kids can work with professional archeologists and perform small-scale excavations.
"We're just hoping that it piques their interest," says Jean Dowiasch, Education Coordinator for the Mississippi Valley Archeology Center. "If we can reinforce that, maybe they have some small interest from history and culture classes, that we can expound on and give them a broader picture."
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse Police Union reacts to national search for new Chief
- Construction workers brave heat wave; health experts advise staying hydrated in hot weather
- 2 injured in Vernon County motorcycle crash
- Winona Area Public Schools adding extra security across schools
- 50 years later, La Crosse remembers the Apollo 11 moon landing
- Hundreds of guard soldiers deploying to Afghanistan
- Caledonia begins postseason with win over Chatfield
- 17th annual Storyfest to bring art of communication to La Crosse
- La Crosse Police give tips to avoid 'Porch Pirates'
- Father who died trying to save kids swimming on Wisconsin River identified, death ruled accidental