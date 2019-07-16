UW-La Crosse workshops bring Egypt back to life

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The ancient stories and history of Egypt are coming back to life with an archeology program for local kids.

Students from all over the area were recreating mummy casing and masks, learning about pyramids, and writing messages in hieroglyphics on Monday.

Archeology workshops will be happening all week at UW-La Crosse, where kids can work with professional archeologists and perform small-scale excavations.

"We're just hoping that it piques their interest," says Jean Dowiasch, Education Coordinator for the Mississippi Valley Archeology Center. "If we can reinforce that, maybe they have some small interest from history and culture classes, that we can expound on and give them a broader picture."

