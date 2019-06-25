University of Iowa team wins $115M 'space weather' grant
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A University of Iowa team has won a $115 million grant to develop satellites for studying a system of radiation created by the sun - "space weather."
The NASA grant will underwrite development of satellites expected to be launched within the next three years with more satellites developed by Southwest Research Institute scientists.
The Iowa City Press-Enterprise reports that the satellites are designed to gather data on how the sun creates solar wind and how Earth responds to the solar wind. NASA scientists say goal is to understand what drives space weather so humans can mitigate any harmful effects.
NASA official Nicky Fox says solar particles generated by the sun can interfere with undersea cables, power grids, radio communications and other electronic equipment.
___
Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Industrialized hemp CBD products growing popularity: Government regulation remains unclear
- Man accused of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child released on signature bond
- La Crosse Assistant Police Chief says bond system is broken
- Child missing in Wisconsin River found Monday, sheriff says
- Juvenile peregrine falcon found hopping in La Crosse alley
- Florida man on trial in wife's 1979 killing in Wisconsin
- Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer pases $75,000
- PDC scores early, defeats Stoddard Legion 5-1
- Cranberry farmers seeing positive prices after setting aside crops in 2018
- Water Quality Reports mailed to city of La Crosse water customers