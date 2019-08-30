School District of La Crosse welcomes back staff

LA CROSSE - School District of La Crosse staff came together on Thursday at Central High School, preparing for another year of school to start.

New staff, along with those who have worked for the district for 25 years, were recognized as part of the program. Staff also heard from district leaders about the importance of pursing their passion while teaching.

"Our collective passion together is doing what we do collectively, and that's educating our children and supporting children and families. But the personal passion that's there also is to ensure people are also having opportunities to be themselves," said La Crosse Superintendent, Randy Nelson.

Classes start Tuesday, Sep. 3, for the School District of La Crosse.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.