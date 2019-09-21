Save with student discounts
Discounts from laptops to clothes, even cars!
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - No question—buying everything a college student needs is expensive. But Consumer Reports says you can take some of the sting out of it by taking advantage of student discounts. From laptops to clothes, even cars and a late-night burger binge, the discounts are there. You just have to know where to find them. And of course, you have to prove that you’re a student, either by producing a student ID at the register or an email address that ends with “edu.”
Apple computers rarely go on sale, but the company offers a discount for students, faculty, and staff. And for mobile phones, ring up savings at Sprint and AT&T, which offer students from certain colleges special savings.
Of course, students have to eat! Chain restaurants typically don’t offer student discounts. But a local franchise might, so it doesn’t hurt to ask.
Students can also save on transportation: 15 percent or more off on Amtrak for students 13 to 25 traveling on certain lines.
And don’t forget apps and memberships like Amazon Prime Student, Unidays, and I-D-me. Some are free to join, and careful research on their sites can uncover some gems.
And here’s a discount for students with the purchase or lease of a car. General Motors offers thousands off on a new-car purchase, reduced lease prices, and deferred payments for 90 days on Chevrolets, Buicks, and GMC vehicles.
