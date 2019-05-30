Program SEARCH honors graduates at ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development honors 2019's graduating class of Project SEARCH.

The business-led collaboration enables young adults with disabilities to enter the workforce.

The 9-12 month program immerses students in a large community business to give them training and career exploration.

The DWD Secretary, Caleb Frostman, says the project is a great way to prepare students for economic independence.

"The communities benefit just as much as the students themselves, and the families and businesses. So I think it's a great way to bring the community together, teach youth workforce skills but also kind of build the next generation of workers here in our state," says Frostman.

Students and young adults with disabilities are offered Project SEARCH as an alternative to their last year of high school.



