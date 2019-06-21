Pop-up Library launches at Cameron Park Farmer's Market

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Cameron Park Farmers Market is filled with a variety of vendors, now the La Crosse Public Library is the newest group to join in on the summer fun.

Pop-up libraries can now be seen every Friday at the market.

Long-time library employees, Kelly Krieg-Sigman and Mary Dunn were at the event Friday, June 21, dressed in historical costumes and discussing the role of strong women in literature and history.

The Pop-Up Library will feature different programs at each Farmers Market appearance. You can also check out or return books, get a library card, and learn about the summer programs and services the public library offers.

Liz Ringstrom, Children's and Outreach Librarian, explains that this new program is an expansion of the library's successful youth programs. "With the new library outreach van, we started to bring story times and other activities to public parks to reach kids that might not be coming into the library." Based on the success of these youth programs, the library expanded their outreach efforts to include direct library services and all-ages programs, which lead to the creation of the Pop-Up Library.

"The Pop-Up Library is a great way to get out in the community and provide library services to everyone," says Barry McKnight, Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator for the La Crosse Public Library. "Librarians will be popping up throughout the city to share their love of reading and to highlight our services and programs, from story times to crafts to tech support to book chats."

The Pop-up Library will also be making appearances at public pools, beaches, parks, and community events throughout the summer.

Click here for a full list of scheduled pop-up events.

