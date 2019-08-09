Parking rates decrease for Western Technical College students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Western Technical College is updating its parking procedure on campus after students express frustration with a City of La Crosse pay-by-phone parking program.

The pay-by-phone parking program, implemented by the city, allowed people to pay $1 an hour using a smartphone app on several streets near Western this summer.

With several students expressing frustration with the city's program, and the financial burden it places on them, Western responded with reducing the cost of it's general parking pass procedure.

Beginning on September 3, an annual parking pass will be available for students at $35.

The pass is a reduction from the previous $100 general parking and $80 ramp parking passes. Students can also purchase term-only permits for $25.

Western leaders say they hope these changes will alleviate students' concerns with parking on campus lots.

"As far as reducing the price, it really does go back to that first-choice service piece," said the VP of Finance & Operations for the College, Wade Hackbarth. "What we're really here for is to help our students, and we felt that was just a good way that we'd be able to do that for them."

Western Technical College Security staff will also stop issuing parking tickets after 4 PM on weekdays.

