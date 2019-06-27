Onalaska superintendent retires and discusses changes in education

ONALASKA, Wis. - Onalaska Superintendent of Schools Fran Finco retires. His last day is Friday, June 28, 2019.

Finco has worked in the Onalaska School District for 27 years -- the last eight have been as the district's superintendent.

News 8's Lisa Klein sat down with him to discuss past and future changes in education.

