Onalaska superintendent retires and discusses changes in education
ONALASKA, Wis. - Onalaska Superintendent of Schools Fran Finco retires. His last day is Friday, June 28, 2019.
Finco has worked in the Onalaska School District for 27 years -- the last eight have been as the district's superintendent.
News 8's Lisa Klein sat down with him to discuss past and future changes in education.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Temporary stage moved to make way for Riverfest as band shell work continues
- State budget bill heads to Wis. governor's desk
- Bolstad receives sentence of 15 years in 2017 fatal crash
- La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen
- Scrubs Camp in Winona introduces high schools students to health care careers
Latest News
- ALERT DAY: Strong/Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon
- UPDATE: Man identified in Tomah stand-off
- La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen
- La Crosse dentist indicted for tax evasion
- Shelf Cloud Photos: Community Gallery June 27, 2019
- Festival Foods sells Tomah location
- Onalaska superintendent retires and discusses changes in education
- Jobs available despite record low unemployment: local leaders learn how to improve workforce
- Minnesota diocese reaches $34M settlement with abuse victims
- Meals on Wheels program allows La Crosse Police to communicate with homebound residents