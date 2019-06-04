Onalaska School District says goodbye to long-time administrators

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Onalaska School District is saying good-bye to two long-time administrators.

An open house was held on Monday for Onalaska Superintendent Fran Finco and Director of Instructional Services Roger Fruit.

Finco spent 8 years as Superintendent and 27 years with the Onalaska School District.

Both Finco and Fruit will be retiring but say they are ready to "pass the baton".

"It's kind of like, our job is to do what we can in our leg of the race," says Finco. "And when we get done we're just going to hand off the baton, and we hope the next leg of the race does better than what we did, hopefully we made a difference along the way."

Todd Antony will be taking over as the new Onalaska School Superintendent. He has spent eight years as principal of Onalaska's Irving Pertzsch Elementary... and spent the 2018-19 school year as Director of Elementary Education for the La Crosse School District.

