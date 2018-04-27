Northern Hills Elementary hosts first W.A.K.E. event

Northern Hills Elementary School's W.A.K.E. Event Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sarah Coleman leads a group in a traditional African American "Call & Response" song. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. While Sarah Coleman sings "Wade in the Water," Bill Coleman explains the various secret meanings of the traditional African American song. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Diana Moran Thundercloud tells students how proud she is of her Native American and Latino culture. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Examples of alter decorations used during Día de los Muertos celebrations. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Diana Moran Thundercloud explains the meanings of alters set up during a Día de los Muertos celebration. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Diana Moran Thundercloud describes statues that people use to decorate their alters for Día de los Muertos. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Andrew Thundercloud explains the many types of song that are important to the Ho-Chunk culture. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Hmong Dance Group perform for students to showcase traditional dance. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bill Coleman teaches a group of students a simple rhythm on a djembe. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ho-Chunk Thundercloud singers perform for a group of students. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Members of the Hmong Dance Group show off their traditional dance clothing. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bill Coleman teaches students proper drumming technique. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Charles Hindsley explains the importance of the drum to Native American culture. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Students participate in an African drum circle. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Charles Hindsley explains the importance of the drum to Native American culture. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Barbara Martin-Stanely and Charles Martin-Stanley lead a group in traditional "Call & Response" African American music. [ + - ]

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Local students learned about cultural heritages in our community Thursday afternoon.

Northern Hills Elementary held their first annual W.A.K.E. (World Arts through K/Cultural Engagement) event on Thursday afternoon. The event included 5 cultural workshops that students and their families were able to attend. The workshops focused on Latino, African American, Native American, Hmong, and African cultures to reflect people's different backgrounds. Various cultural community leaders led workshops, including an African drum circle, an interactive African American song lecture, and performances by Ho-Chunk singers.

The event is the brainchild of Rita Chen, an associate professor at UW-La Crosse, and Kevin Bonnar, a 4th grade teacher at Northern Hills. Fellow 4th grade teachers Lisa Thompson and Larry Swiggum also joined in on the event planning.

The roots of the cultural event started in the fall semester, when students did research projects on topics such as cyber-bullying or racism with Chen’s education students. The students then took those projects and applied them to a different culture to see the effects.

By January, the idea of pairing the student’s topics with a culture and presenting the student’s projects in a culture-focused event was starting to take shape, but the event nearly hit a barrier. Bonnar and Chen did not know if they could fund the event until early February.

Despite this uncertainty, the community cultural leaders were enthusiastic about the event and agreed to do the event for free if necessary. As Bonnar puts it, “I don’t think we heard a ‘no.’” Fortunately, the group received not one, but two grants for the project.

The 4th grade students’ enthusiasm about their projects matched that of their teachers. Bonnar says, “I think what’s neat about teaching these topics to 4th grade students is that their first response is to care about it…Their initial reaction is with their heart…then their second reaction is ‘we have to help!’”

The UWL students involved also had their own learning experience. Chen says, “it’s very helpful for my teacher candidates, because they need to step outside of their comfort zones, and they constantly question it.” She heard feedback from her education students who thought these topics might be too tough for 4th graders to handle, “but later I found out, it’s them (education students) who are not ready.” The process served as a great opportunity to interact with 4th graders and their teachers.

Organizers are hopeful the event continues into next year and beyond, especially after receiving positive community feedback before the event even started. Thompson says, “after sending out emails and reminders to families, I already got a ton of feedback back, like ‘what an awesome idea, this is so neat.’”

The event also included a poster session where students presented their work, as well as a Chinese/Hmong and Mexican dinner.Organizers plan on putting on another W.A.K.E. event next year with a different cultural theme.

To find out more about the event, check out their website here.