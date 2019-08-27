New dean announced for Western's Learner Support and Transition division

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Western Technical College announced a new position on Monday that will help students transition into college.

Mandy Church-Hoffman is the new dean of Western's Learner Support and Transition division. Hoffman served six years as the associate dean in Learner Support and Transition, experience which she is bringing to her new role.

Her career of nearly 30 years includes positions in Youth Care, School-to-Work coordination, and an adult educator. This is all in an effort to help students make a smoother transition into secondary education.

"So it might be getting their high school diploma, it might be that they missed a prerequisite like biology or chemistry from high school, it might be that they need to do some additional skill building in reading, writing, or math. All of those courses we offer for virtually free," said Church-Hoffman.

For more information on Western's Learner Support and Transition department...click here.



