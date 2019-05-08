Mayo Clinic Health System adopts a local school

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse was helping thank teachers on National Thank A Teacher Day in its newly-adopted school.

The organization chose to adopt Lincoln Middle School under a new "Adopt-A-School" program.

The program is a joint effort between the La Crosse School District and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

"Adopt-a-school" matches businesses and community organizations to specific schools, looking to improve student success, promote support for the school district, and channel volunteers and resources.

Sustainability Coordinator at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Cythia Shireman, says "It's been really awesome to sit down with the principal, with some of the social workers here and to learn more about the kids. Between the two of us and this partnership, we're really going to be able to make something awesome."

Adopt-a-School supplements (rather than supplants) many existing efforts by local businesses and organizations, and aims to provide a common and simplified set of tools for use by schools working with community volunteers and financial supporters.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.