Local school looking for volunteer judges for student senior project presentations

West Salem, Wis. (WKBT) - Before West Salem High School seniors graduate, they give presentations on their Senior Exit Projects. These projects that cover a variety of focuses, and the school is looking for community volunteers to help out as judges.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, the Class of 2019 will present their Senior Exit Projects to a panel of judges made up of community members and high school staff. There will be approximately 19 groups, each having 4 community members and two WSHS staff members.

Judges should plan to arrive at 11:45 a.m. on May 8th. Lunch will be provided at that time, followed by a brief training session on how to judge the presentations. Presentations will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. and conclude by 3:15 p.m. As presentations conclude, you are welcome to view all of the project displays in the high school library. Also, an ice cream social showcasing all projects and displays will be held from 7:00-8:00 p.m. in the high school library that evening. Everyone is invited to attend.

Approximately one week before SEP Presentation Day (around May 1), judges will be sent an email which includes your groups and room assignment, a rubric to assess presentations, and links to the portfolios for each student assigned to your presentation room.

If you are able to commit to judging SEP presentations on May 8, please email me at schwier.michelle@wsalem.k12.wi.us or call me at 608-786-1220 ext 2342 as soon as possible. It would be helpful if you could indicate the subject area that you would like to judge.

The list of subjects areas:

1. Animals/Pets

2. Business & Technology

3. Construction

4. Environment

5. Fine Arts: Art, Language, Literature, Music, Dance

6. Health/Medical

7. Social Issues: Poverty, Hunger, Diversity

8. Sports and Fitness

9. Vehicles

or

10. I would be willing to judge any area.



