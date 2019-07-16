Learning and growing with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Every week the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse teaches kids about gardening, some weeks they're potting plants or weeding, this week they learned about seed drops.

To make their seed drops, the kids took paper, soaked it, and then placed it in a blender to create a ball of mashed paper. The kids then put seeds into their seed drop and plant them into the ground at home.

Instructors say this sparks interest in kids to grow gardens of their own.

"That's the great part about this program," says Nutrition Services Manager for Reinhart Food, Meredith Hink. "They're able to go home and share those experiences with their parents, their brothers and sisters, sometimes their grandparents as well."

Because it's later in the season, they planted lettuce seeds, which they'll be able to harvest before the fall.

For more information on how to register your child for these weekly gardening classes at the La Crosse Boys and Girls club call (608)782-3926.

