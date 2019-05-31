La Crosse Design Institute hosts open house of student projects

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Creative minds, projects, and structures are on display at the Myrick Park Eco Center on Thursday.

The La Crosse Design Institute is hosting an open house for the unique projects of local students.

LDI is a project-based learning middle-school where students finally get to show off what they've been working on throughout the year.

There was a wide variety of topics covered in the projects... from social studies and science, to even English. Students got to pick their own project, which teachers say allows them to develop their own education.

"I mean you talk about full interest in what they're doing, these projects are their passion and that they're working on it, they want to be working on it. That takes away a lot of that motivation issue that you might see in every other classroom," said Teacher Advisor, Garret Zimmerman.



