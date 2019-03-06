Kohl Foundation announces 2019 award recipients

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE (WKBT) - The 2019 Herb Kohl Foundation Excellence Scholarship, Initiative Scholarship, Fellowship and Leadership Award recipients are announced.

Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 188 graduating high school students.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Studen Excellence Scholar for CESA 4 is Caitlin Coffey of Logan High School, La Crosse.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Teacher Fellows for CESA 4 are Paul Anderson of Arcadia High School, Arcadia; Tricia Gibbons of Logan High School, La Crosse; Kate Hooper, of North Woods International School, La Crosse; Ron Poppie of Arcadia Middle School, Arcadia; Regina Quandt of Arcadia Elementary School, Arcadia; Christy Roush of Red Creek Elementary School, Black River Falls.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Principal Leader for CESA 4 is Jared Schaffner of Onalaska High School, Onalaska.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Student Initiative Scholars for CESA 4 are Jaline Attignol of Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro; Kendra Jerdee of Viroqua High School, Viroqua; Bennett Loersch of Luther High School, Onalaska; Devin McCoy of Melrose-Mindoro High School, Melrose; Victoria Mouradian of Black River Falls High School, Black River Falls; Anna Van Riper of Aquinas High School, La Crosse; Delilah Xiong of Holmen High School, Holmen.

Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond. Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom. Principal Leadership Award recipients are school principals who are being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff, and community. Student Excellence Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship, and Principal Leadership Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools (WCRIS), regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA), the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Parents Association.

Student Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships. "I think it is significant that Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals, and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning," said Dr. Chris Cody, WCRIS board president. "Across Wisconsin, our communities benefit from Herb Kohl's longstanding and generous philanthropy to our educators and students," said State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.

