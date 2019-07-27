International students share their culture with local Winona kids

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Students from all over the world are teaching local kids about their different cultures.

As a part of Winona State University's English Language Program's Integrated Skills course, 20 international students stopped at the Winona Public Library on Friday, leading activities for area kids who signed up for the summer reading program.

Activities like using chopsticks, learning zodiac signs, and writing in Chinese script allowed the kids to learn about other cultures while the international students were able to engage with the Winona community.

ESL Academic Coordinator for the University, Tim Brennan said, "It's an important part of their development as they integrate into the culture here in the United States. It gives them a chance to express themselves and a chance to learn about the way things work here while keeping part of their own culture."

Organizers say this event also helps prevent the "summer slide" that students experience when out of school.



