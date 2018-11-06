Hundreds of La Crosse high schoolers recognized for academic achievements

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Hundreds of La Crosse sophomores, juniors and seniors are celebrated Monday evening as a part of the 33rd annual Academic Achievement Awards ceremony!

Each fall, the Board of Education for the La Crosse School District recognizes students who reached a 3.5 GPA or higher the previous year. More than 500 students from Central, Logan, LaCrossroads and 7 Rivers Community high schools were recognized Monday night.

"Not only do theyget good grades,most of them are also involved in athletics and activities, clubs, they do a lot of volunteer work. They're very busy. Our kids are wonderful,” said La Crosse School District Board President Connie Troyanek.

Students recognized Monday night also receive an academic letter for their first year, a 'Lamp of Knowledge' pin for their second and a bar for their third.



