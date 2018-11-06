Hundreds of La Crosse high schoolers recognized for academic achievements
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Hundreds of La Crosse sophomores, juniors and seniors are celebrated Monday evening as a part of the 33rd annual Academic Achievement Awards ceremony!
Each fall, the Board of Education for the La Crosse School District recognizes students who reached a 3.5 GPA or higher the previous year. More than 500 students from Central, Logan, LaCrossroads and 7 Rivers Community high schools were recognized Monday night.
"Not only do theyget good grades,most of them are also involved in athletics and activities, clubs, they do a lot of volunteer work. They're very busy. Our kids are wonderful,” said La Crosse School District Board President Connie Troyanek.
Students recognized Monday night also receive an academic letter for their first year, a 'Lamp of Knowledge' pin for their second and a bar for their third.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates continue campaigns during final day before elections
- Wisconsin Governor candidates shift messages during final days of election
- Top Notch Teacher November 2018 - Robert Moses - Onalaska High School
- Police look for suspects in north side bar robbery
- Gov. Walker campaigns in La Crosse ahead of election day
Latest News
- Officials: Driver was huffing before crash that killed 4
- Important Election Day reminders
- City breaks ground on Memorial Pool renovation project
- What to Watch: Walker's battle tops busy ballot
- Wisconsin counties seek additional funds for child care
- 10-year-old Wisconsin girl detained in infant's death
- Authorities: 1 swimmer dead, 1 missing in Lake Michigan
- Light rain, drizzle, snow shower on tap for Election Day
- Minnesota to pick governor; House races pivotal nationally
- Wisconsin Democrats hope to take Ryan's seat, other offices