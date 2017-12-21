Holmen High School to host month-long coding session
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - An annual event focusing on computer science and coding is sparking new learning opportunities for students.
Holmen High School will host a month-long coding session in January to show students how they can create phone apps.
The program was organized after seeing the success of the school district's annual 'Hour of Code' sessions.
The coding program coordinator hopes the month-long session will create a passion for coding.
"So hopefully this opportunity gives kids some motivation to do some of this learning on their own to learn for the love of learning instead of because they have to," said Holmen H.S. Library Media Director Erin Foster.
Also new this year, the high school created a 'Maker's Space' with coding-focused board games and puzzles.
Computer Science teachers say some coding knowledge is useful for everyone, even for those not going into computer-focused careers.
"You might have ideas about what new tools could be used in your field that you maybe wouldn't have had if you didn't understand how computers work and what code can do for you," said Computer Science teacher Toltzman.
The school district hosted its fourth annual 'Hour of Code' last week.
