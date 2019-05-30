Education

Coulee Region Mardi Gras presents check to Aquinas Schools

Coulee Region Mardi Gras provides 22 grants

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Reigning Rex and Queen of the Coulee Region Mardi Gras presented a check to Aquinas Catholic Schools on Wednesday.

Coulee Region Mardi Gras is a family-oriented celebration, uniting families of La Crosse and surrounding communities in fun, food, and fellowship for a good cause.

The $15,000 check and 22 different grants will provide financial resources for classroom technology, STEM focused activities, Special need resources and more.

"The cool thing about the grants is, you know, when you have a private school like Aquinas, it takes a lot of hands to make all of this happen" says 2019's Reigning Rex, Tony Kirchner.

Coulee Region Mardi Gras has raised more than $265,000 for Aquinas Catholic Schools.
 

