Civics contest to encourage student engagement in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Newspaper Association is sponsoring a new civics contests for high schools across the state to encourage students to participate in local and state politics.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that teams of up to four students will compete in the Wisconsin Civics Games tournament. The contest will begin in January and culminate in a final of 14 teams facing off at the Wisconsin State Capitol in February.
Eve Galanter is a WNA Foundation board member and former Madison City Council member. She says she hopes the competition's energy will inspire students to engage in the political process.
History, government, social studies and civics teachers will help students prepare for the competition.
WNA Executive Director Beth Bennett says newspapers will sponsor participating high schools.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj
