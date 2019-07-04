Chinese delegation visits Western Technical College

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Western Technical College got a special visit from representatives of our sister state.

A delegation from Harbin University in China stopped at Western to talk about future collaborations between the two organizations.

Harbin University is located in the Heilongjiang province of China. The city is similar to our area with their top industries being agriculture, and manufacturing, even the city's climate is similar.

But the representatives say one of the biggest difference's is type of education, which both Wisconsin and our sister state are hoping they can learn from each other.

"I think they're looking to learn from us, and we will learn from them," said Wisconsin Technical College Systems President, S. Mark Tyler. "The best parts of our systems and the best parts of their systems, and so collaboratively I think we can improve both."

Heilongjiang has been a sister state of Wisconsin since 1982.



