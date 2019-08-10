Children learn early farming skills with an FSPA grant
FSPA ministry grant used for children's garden
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A temporary farmers market this summer was run by children at the 'Toddle Inn" Day Care in La Crosse County. That farmers market was made possible because of a grant from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
The organization provides ministry grants to help facilitate projects in the community that help foster education and social justice.
The Franciscan Sisters decided to use a grant toward the children's garden as they believe it will help teach the next generation about sustainability, and about where their food comes from.
Administrator for the day care, Linda Meinking says, "It teaches them about science, it teaches them about math, and all the senses. And I think it really connects them to nature, which I think children are really lacking in these days."
Nearly every day the kids help weed, plant, and of course eat just about all of what they harvest from the garden.
