Child care providers get crash-course on eating, and feeding healthy foods

Mayo Clinic Health System partners with WI project

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 11:22 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:34 PM CDT

Mayo Clinic Health System holds event for childcare providers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Child care providers gathered at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse on Tuesday for a crash-course on how to better educate kids on being healthy.

Through a partnership with Mayo and the Wisconsin Farm to Early Care and Education Project, an organization that works to give kids access to healthy local foods, gardening opportunities, and food-based activities, health officials demonstrated how to enact healthy lifestyles for kids.

Their goal is to improve education for children in preschools, childcare centers, and other settings. 

Mayo Clinic's Chef, Heather, was also at the event teaching childcare providers how to make baked quesadillas, tasty tomato soup, curly pasta salad and fruit smoothies.

 

