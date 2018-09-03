Bellevue School District seeking $16M bond for new school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The Bellevue School District in eastern Iowa is asking voters to approve a $16 million bond to build a new elementary school.
Television station KCRG reports that the design of the new school would provide more space for science, technology, engineering and mathematical learning, as well as arts and music and green spaces for children to play.
Superintendent Tom Meyer says the current school is outdated, at capacity and lacking in educational needs. Its playground has no grass, while music classes are taught in the school's gym and art class is in an old computer lab without running water.
The bond vote is being held Sept. 11. In addition to the bond, voters will be asked to allow the district to levy taxes at a higher rate.
Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com
