Back2School event provides more than just school supplies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's about that time for kids to collect all their back to school needs, and on Thursday at the Mathy Boys and Girls Club in La Crosse students were doing more than just that.

A one-stop-shop was set up for all the necessities students might need for the school year.

Haircuts, school supplies, dental sealants, immunizations, and vision checks were preparing kids for a healthy and successful year of education.

According to the Director of the South Side Boys & Girls Club in La Crosse, Andy Kiel, it's all a community effort.

"Anything and everything that we can do to help the youth in this community to really be provided with their needs. To be successful in school, is what not only our organization at the Boys and Girls Club want, but all of our community partners for this event, it's their number one goal," said Kiel.

Along with the necessities, there were nearly 20 community booths, helping to connect local kids and families with resources for the upcoming school year.

