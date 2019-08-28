Back to School: Hearing & Vision Checks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Making sure your kids have healthy eyesight and hearing is a big way to make sure they're ready to go back to school this fall.

According to Mayo Clinic, children with undiagnosed hearing and eyesight issues can face both academic and social struggles.

When children don't receive these screenings, it can negatively impact language and speech development, ability to focus in school, and their overall well-being.

A child doesn't always know when they're impaired, so hearing and vision checks should be a standard part of your student's back-to-school routine.

According to Dr. Zachary April with Mayo Clinic Health System, if kids aren't screened it can also lead to a misdiagnosis .

"You know kids, they may not seem to be paying attention or doing as well in school, a lot of people start thinking, 'Oh man, do they have ADHD or some other mental condition?'... A lot of time they actually have a hearing problem and just aren't able to hear the teachers as well and communicate with other kids in class," says Dr. April.

Besides well-child visits, early detection is especially important in kindergarten and elementary school-aged kids to prevent future problems.

