Assignment: Education - Craig and Fred

HILLSBORO, Wis. - On Election Day, we get to see our democracy in action. As we cast our ballots, it's a good time to remember the veterans and current military that protect our freedoms.

Two area school districts are honoring our soldiers by introducing students to a modern day war story.

The book Craig and Fred has brought the communities of Hillsboro and Cashton together by reading the same book in the annual community read event hosted by the organization called Community Advocates for Reading, Enrichment and Success or C.A.R.E.S.

The goal of the event is to improve literacy skills and build connections between students and the entire community.

This year they tried to do that by bringing the pages of this story to life.

