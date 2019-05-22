Assignment: Education - Automotive lab gives local students life and job skills

WEST SALEM, Wis. - Behind West Salem High School, when most students have already gone home for dinner, there are a few still hard at work.

“We have an automotive class that started with the diesel class four years ago,” said West Salem High School automotive teacher Paul Liethen.

“I'm the only person that's been able to take both of them at the same time,” said West Salem High School senior Dan Schwarz.

Schwarz is learning automotive and diesel repair skills during night classes, which he attends after putting in a full day at school.

“There's plenty of time between when school gets out and when night class starts,” said Schwarz.

He's one of ten students in this high school automotive class who will become Automotive Service Excellence, or ASE, certified.

“Which is a real technical certification that means a lot to local dealerships and local businesses,” said Liethen.

“It's real world experience,” said Schwarz.

“Most of them will graduate with six to eight certifications,” said Liethen.

One of those certifications is engine repair.

“We're tearing down an engine so we can figure out what's wrong with it,” said Schwarz.

The two-year high school program partners with area dealerships to give students hands-on experience, as well as learning opportunities from area professionals like Eric Chant who runs his own auto business.

“Every dealer in town is looking for a tech,” said Chant.

“Any student that graduates from our program can get hired at multiple different dealerships,” said Liethen.

The Automotive class at West Salem High School takes place Tuesdays from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. The diesel class takes place on Thursday nights.

The seniors in those classes will be graduating on June 6.

The free night classes are open to students in any school district.

