Defying the odds: West Salem teen with autism chosen as valedictorian

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Christian School in West Salem will hold its High School Graduation on Saturday, and this year's valedictorian is especially deserving.

Isaac Fladhammer has Aspergers Syndrome, a form of Autism, and has faced many obstacles with social interaction and communication throughout his life.

Isaac transferred to Coulee Christian School in hopes that a smaller environment would highlight his gifts and abilities.

He is a member of the Golf Team, the Robotics team, and the Drama Club.

School administrators say he was chosen as valedictorian by fellow students because of how easy it is to love, and respect him.

Isaac says, "Hearing my name under the title of valedictorian - I was just speechless, I was like, I really didn't know what to say!"

School administrators say he has thrived at Coulee Christian School and will continue to do so at the University of Wisconsin Stout where he will study gaming design and development.

