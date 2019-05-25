Defying the odds: West Salem teen with autism chosen as valedictorian
Graduating Senior inspires his classmates
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Christian School in West Salem will hold its High School Graduation on Saturday, and this year's valedictorian is especially deserving.
Isaac Fladhammer has Aspergers Syndrome, a form of Autism, and has faced many obstacles with social interaction and communication throughout his life.
Isaac transferred to Coulee Christian School in hopes that a smaller environment would highlight his gifts and abilities.
He is a member of the Golf Team, the Robotics team, and the Drama Club.
School administrators say he was chosen as valedictorian by fellow students because of how easy it is to love, and respect him.
Isaac says, "Hearing my name under the title of valedictorian - I was just speechless, I was like, I really didn't know what to say!"
School administrators say he has thrived at Coulee Christian School and will continue to do so at the University of Wisconsin Stout where he will study gaming design and development.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Prairie du Chien Emergency Sirens Silent as Storm Approached
- High river may keep boats off water for Memorial Day Weekend
- UWL's Schreier jumps for gold at outdoor championships
- 97th Annual Memorial Day observance held at La Crosse Central
- Child who survived mall plunge undergoing further procedures
- Jake Patterson receives maximum sentence for murder, kidnapping
- POLICE: Victim refused treatment in shots fired incident on city's south side
- Horse and Pony Pull is show of strength for Village of Ontario
- Runners take in scenic Barre Mills area while helping it thrive
- Adults between 30 and 60 should ask doctor about measles booster