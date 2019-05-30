"Young Eagles" get free plane rides at the La Crosse Regional Airport
EAA Chapter 307 volunteers planes and pilots
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Young Eagles from Chapter 307 of the Experimental Aircraft Association received a plane ride on Wednesday, and for many of the kids, it was their first time.
The Young Eagles program gives aviation enthusiasts, from age 8 through 17 an opportunity to fly in an aviation aircraft.
These flights are offered by E-A-A members who volunteer their aircraft, and their time.
For the latest update on Young Eagles Events, check the EAA Chapter 307 Facebook page. Cancellations and other notes will be posted there.
2019 Planned Young Eagles Event Dates are June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12. They are the 2nd Saturday of every month from April through October located at the La Crosse Regional Airport.
