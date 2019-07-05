'Juxtapose' exhibit displays the dresses and lives of historical La Crosse women
Local, historical dresses on display in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Local, historical dresses are on display at the La Crosse Public Library.
Juxtapose is the newest exhibit created by the La Crosse County Historical Society, receiving its name by displaying the dresses alongside places those women lived and worked.
Juxtapose features fashions worn in La Crosse between the 1850s and 1960s.
Organizers say you can learn the stories of women, both prominent and unknown, who worked and lived in the La Crosse area.
"These dresses embody a ton of history," says Executive Director of the La Crosse County Historical Society, Peggy Derrick. "The history of settlement in this area, the history of the industrial revolution, how things change for reasons of technology. All these stories are here."
Juxtapose is free to the public. The exhibit can be seen at the La Crosse Public Library and will run through July 13.
