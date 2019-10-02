'International Walk to School Day' educates kids about pedestrian safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Students from 17 different schools in our area were encouraged to walk to school, and practice proper pedestrian safety.

State Road Elementary School students were joined on Wednesday by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and School District of La Crosse Superintendent Randy Nelson for the walk.

The walks are part of 'International Walk to School Day' and more than 500 schools around the country are participating as part of the Safe Kids Walk This Way pedestrian safety program.

The hope is to not only show kids how to be safe, but alert drivers to the pedestrian's rights and encourage safer walking conditions for children.

"There were a bunch of fun and informative signs that the students held, really just to try to be visible, to try to raise attention, so that --especially drivers-- on their way to and from school can pay attention and slow down," said Mayor Kabat.

Students from Onalaska's Irving Pertzsch Elementary School were joined by members of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office for their walk.

