Educating La Crosse about electric cars

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Energy groups teamed up to give La Crosse an electric vehicle workshop and test drive.

Slipstream, Wisconsin Clean Cities, and Xcel were presenting the latest trends on electric vehicles at the Radisson Hotel on Wednesday.

Corporate sustainability managers and business owners were educating the public on best practices for charging electric cars, as well as legislative policies for the state of Wisconsin.

Organizers say the educational event helps those interested in alternative transportation understand the advantages and disadvantages of using electric cars.

Community Services Manager with Xcel Energy, Mike Herro said, "This whole industry's going to take off in the near future. There's new cars coming on line all the time, you know, new offerings from the car companies. So, this is to start talking about some of the issues, because there are many issues, and many hurdles to overcome to really make this mainstream but this is a good start."

There were eight different electric cars people could test drive, including a variety of Tesla models.

