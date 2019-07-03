Eau Claire Police looking for missing, endangered man

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - Eau Claire Police are asking for your help to locate a missing man from a group home.

Police responded to a group home in the area of Redwood Dr. and Hwy. 93 in the Township of Pleasant Valley around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a missing person.

They learned 22-year-old Alex Twait had walked away from the group home through an unlocked gate in the fenced-in back yard.

Alex is autistic and completely non-verbal.

He is described as 5'6", 126 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts. He was not wearing any shoes. He was carrying an iPod with him that does not have any cellular service activated.

Deputies and K9's are actively in the area searching at this time. If anyone sees Alex they are asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 714-839-4972. Alex is easily overwhelmed by people and activity so please call and do not approach him unless asked to do so. Law Enforcement and group home staff will respond.

