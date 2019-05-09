News

Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels scam

Posted: May 09, 2019 10:47 AM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 10:47 AM CDT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center is reporting a Meals on Wheels scam in Eau Claire County.

A person is posing as a Meals on Wheels representative asking for money from program participants for their bill.

The Center does not collect money for the program in this way. The organization sends a monthly letter with the suggested donation amount.

Participants are advised to contact the police or the Aging & Disability Resource Center if approached by someone in person.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars