Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels scam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center is reporting a Meals on Wheels scam in Eau Claire County.

A person is posing as a Meals on Wheels representative asking for money from program participants for their bill.

The Center does not collect money for the program in this way. The organization sends a monthly letter with the suggested donation amount.

Participants are advised to contact the police or the Aging & Disability Resource Center if approached by someone in person.

