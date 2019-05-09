Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center is reporting a Meals on Wheels scam in Eau Claire County.
A person is posing as a Meals on Wheels representative asking for money from program participants for their bill.
The Center does not collect money for the program in this way. The organization sends a monthly letter with the suggested donation amount.
Participants are advised to contact the police or the Aging & Disability Resource Center if approached by someone in person.
