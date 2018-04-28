Earth Fair host its annual marsh clean-up
Volunteers worked together today to clean up the marsh in honor of Earth Week. The effort was part of the annual Earth Fair Marsh Clean-up.
More information about Earth Fair can be found on www.earthfairlacrosse.com.
One volunteer who enjoyed the activities said, "Honestly, it's been a really great experience. I've met a ton of cool people, and it's extremely environmentally friendly. "
