Early morning fire in La Crosse quickly contained

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Fire Department was called to an early morning fire Friday.

A fire alarm sounded at 3:22 a.m. December 22 at 415 King Street, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Crews arrived within four minutes and found smoke on several levels of the building, with the source of the fire being the trash room on the first floor, a release said.

The fire was contained to the trash room and was under control quickly.

No injuries were reported and all of the tenants returned to their rooms after the La Crosse Fire Department ventilated the smoke.

The fire is under investigation.