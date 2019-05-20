Early morning fire destroys building in Village of Warrens [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

WARRENS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Town of Lincoln Fire Department released a statement saying they were dispatched to a fire at 3:19 a.m. Monday for a report of a house fire in the Village of Warrens.

The unoccupied building, which was on the corner of Main St. and Market St., was fully engulfed when firefighter arrived, according to the statement. Firefigher say a nearby building was also involved and had significant damage from fire and water.

Firefighters say despite their efforts, the building was a complete loss. It was under renovation at the time, according to the statement.

The cause on the fire is still under investigation.

The Town of Lincoln Fire Department was assisted by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Alliant Energy.

